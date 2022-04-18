Manhattan to be site of $650 million plant bringing 500 jobs

MANHATTAN, Kan. - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and other officials say a biomanufacturing firm will build a $650 million plant that will bring 500 jobs to the Manhattan region.

Kelly said Monday that Scorpion Biological Services, based in San Antonio, Texas, is planning to open its plant within the next seven years. The plant helps to develop vaccines to respond to global biological threats.

The company plans to open the plant within seven years. The project still requires local, county and state approvals for incentive packages.

The plant will help develop vaccines to respond to global biological threats, and provide development, manufacturing, and bioanalytical testing services for medicines on a commercial level.

