Many start their gardens as spring nears

Many starting gardens as spring approaches
By Chelsea Croft
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Easter marks the unofficial start of spring for some people, and many are starting to plant their gardens and flower beds as the weather begins to warm.

It’s been a slow start to the growing season for many greenhouses and garden centers around Kansas manager at hidden stems greenhouse in north newton Katie Schmidt says she’s been seeing a lot of unsure customers.

The Hidden Stem Greenhouse Manager, Katie Schmidt, says, “the more dips we have in the temperature, I think it puts people off if they’re not sure when to plant or what’s safe to plant. We’ve seen a lot of eager people coming in, looking but not buying yet.”

With the cooler, windier weather lately, Garden Centers say they’re seeing more people come in and buy their spring plants and produce. Schmidt says now is perfect, and if you get that stuff planted now, it will give it longer to get established, and the heat is what brings it.

She says if you plant your tomatoes early, they’re going to have more root systems to be better developed when the heat is on. Schmidt says tomatoes, peppers, and squash are very popular, and she’s seen more people hoping to grow their produce.

“Those are easy to grow. So, we’re seeing a lot of that and a lot of hanging baskets,” said Schmidt.

Even though there have many slow weekends compared to Spring 2021, she is expecting interest to increase in the next few weeks.

Schmidt says, “we’re looking forward to next weekend. I think it’s supposed to be 80 degrees, so that will be a great time to come to the greenhouse. We’ll help you; we’ll tell you.”

