Records detail prior run-ins for woman killed in officer-involved shooting near Winfield

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eyewitness News continues to ask questions after Fridays deadly officer-involved shooting near Winfield. Three Cowley County Sheriff’s deputies were shot and injured. The woman accused of shooting them was fatally wounded, the sheriff’s office said.

Digging into 32-year-old Andrea Barrow’s background Eyewitness News found that her criminal history dates back more than a decade.

Friday’s call began with Cowley County deputies responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Preliminary information indicated deputies began searching for the vehicle, a black Jeep Liberty, and at about 12:10 p.m., deputies radioed that they had located the vehicle north of Winfield, parked a quarter mile west of U.S. Highway 77 on 122nd Road.

“The three deputies approached the SUV and contacted the driver,” the KBI said. “The woman behind the wheel did not comply with deputies’ commands to get out of the vehicle, the KBI said. When the deputies tried to remove her from the SUV, the woman pulled out a handgun and shots were exchanged.”

Eyewitness News hasn’t found evidence of any prior trouble for Barrow in Kansas but did fine run-ins with law enforcement in Oklahoma. In 2004, Barrow was accused of cutting the back of a man’s head with a a scalpel. She was arrested on assault, batter with a dangerous weapon charge, which were dismissed.

Eyewitness News did find multiple drug and alcohol offenses and a second-degree burglary charge in 2013. However, that was also dismissed due to an uncooperative witness. In 2011, Barrow was arrested for DUI, records show. In 2012, she faced charges for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of paraphernalia and driving with a canceled, suspended o revoked license.

In 2015, Barrow was charged with possession of a controlled substance and assault and/or battery with a deadly weapon.

Both were referred to the district attorney

The KBI announced ion its Facebook page that all three Cowley County deputies injured Friday (Aril 15), are out of the hospital and recovering at home.

Neither the KBI nor the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office has identified the three deputies wounded Friday as the KBI is still investigating the incident.

