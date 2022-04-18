Advertisement

Shanna Mittie, K-State coaches wife, declared cancer free

Shanna Mittie gives a thumbs up while sitting in her hospital bed.
Shanna Mittie gives a thumbs up while sitting in her hospital bed.(@JeffMittie Twitter)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Great news from the Little Apple. Months after being diagnosed with Breast Cancer, Shanna Mittie has been declared cancer free..

Mittie is the wife of Kansas State women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie.

“Shanna Mittie and I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers,” Jeff Mittie said on Twitter. “We have received terrific news since Shanna’s surgery and treatment. We are celebrating her completing radiation treatment and being cancer free!! Thanks to KU Medical Center and her doctors!”

The team honored Shanna’s fight throughout the season.

