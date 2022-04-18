Spotty rain chance; more wind for all

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the stronger winds return to Kansas, the humidity will increase and it could lead to a few showers for south central and eastern Kansas. Any rain through midweek will not be very widespread or all that heavy. And chances for severe storms remains very low for Kansas through Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the 30s early Tuesday with south winds increasing. As the chance for scattered showers tapers off Tuesday afternoon, highs will reach the 60s and low 70s (western Kansas) with south winds gusting to 35 mph.

A cold front will be coming through the state on Wednesday, which will again focus a chance for rain east of I-135. Most of the rain will slide east of the area by Wednesday afternoon. Shifting winds and highs in the 70s and low 80s can be expected midweek.

A setup that could bring some severe weather back to Kansas is on the horizon toward the end of the week. Much of central and western Kansas will have a risk of some strong or severe storms Friday evening. A severe chance may slide a bit farther east on Saturday. Stay tuned.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; AM chance for scattered showers. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 63.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy; windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 58.

Wed: High: 81 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 54 Increasing clouds.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; windy. A few overnight storms.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 62 Increasing clouds; windy. Scattered storms.

Sun: High: 67 Low: 50 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Mon: High: 66 Low: 43 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.