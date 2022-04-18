Summer hearing scheduled to charge teen as adult in Wichita mall shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 16-year-old accused of a deadly shooting inside Towne East Square last month could be charged as an adult this summer.

The March 18 shooting resulted in the death of 14-year-old TrenJ’vious Hutton, of Wichita.

A motion for adult prosecution, or MAP hearing, will be held for Te’Bryis Robinson on July 11. He is currently charged as a juvenile with first-degree murder and criminal use of a weapon.

Due to the nature of the crime and because the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office intends to file for adult prosecution, KWCH is naming Robinson. He remains in the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility.

