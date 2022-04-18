Advertisement

Summer hearing scheduled to charge teen as adult in Wichita mall shooting

Wichita police respond to shooting at Towne East Square mall
Wichita police respond to shooting at Towne East Square mall(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 16-year-old accused of a deadly shooting inside Towne East Square last month could be charged as an adult this summer.

The March 18 shooting resulted in the death of 14-year-old TrenJ’vious Hutton, of Wichita.

A motion for adult prosecution, or MAP hearing, will be held for Te’Bryis Robinson on July 11. He is currently charged as a juvenile with first-degree murder and criminal use of a weapon.

Related links
DA’s Office intends to try teen as an adult in shooting at Towne East
Local outreach groups take on youth violence
Hearing set for teen accused in deadly shooting at Wichita mall
Community members organize call to action for area youths
A rise in teen violence sparks conversation amongst Wichita community This ad will end in 15 seconds
Towne East shooting witness gave CPR to victim, shares her story
Police identify teen killed in Towne East mall shooting

Due to the nature of the crime and because the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office intends to file for adult prosecution, KWCH is naming Robinson. He remains in the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hit and run mug shot suspect
Two killed in crash in N. Wichita, one man arrested
kwch logo
Missing Marion County man found dead
Officer involved shooting in Cowley County
Suspect identified in deadly Cowley Co. officer-involved shooting, 2 deputies released from hospital
3800 E. Roseberry
1 dead, another critical in early morning shooting
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates

Latest News

Scorpion Biological Services, a subsidiary of Heat Biologics, Inc., is commencing on a planned...
Manhattan to be site of $650 million plant bringing 500 jobs
Frozen Face Off
NHL game to be played in Wichita
INTRUST Bank Arena and G1 Sports & Entertainment announced on Monday that an NHL hockey game...
NHL game to be played Wichita in September
Gas pump
Kansas gas prices fall over last week