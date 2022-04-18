Wastewater plant gives off increased odor in South Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A neighborhood in south Wichita has been experiencing an odor from a water treatment plant. The wastewater management plant on hydraulic avenue has been experiencing a processing problem, resulting in an increased odor.

Jasmyn Scroggins, who lives near the plant, says, “We live in this neighborhood, and it stinks. Yeah, I feel like going out of town and coming back. You could smell it. "

Residents that live near the plant say that getting over the smell was nothing new to them.

“Living here for almost four years. I don’t notice it as much unless it’s really bad that if I have guests or company over, they always notice that they comment on,” said Melissa Carpenter, another resident in the area.

The increased odor will affect roughly a 2 mile by 2-mile area, and people in the area told me that the extremity of the odor depends on the wind direction that day.

Tony Lawson, another local, said, “the wind is out of the north is not very pleasant. And if you’ve got your air conditioner running, it’s even worse because it sucks all that in your house.”

Most of the homeowners in the affected area said that the smell from the treatment plant is always bad. So many have gotten used to it and can’t even smell it most days. But when the odor increased last week. They all took note.

“The smell is always there. It’s just like when the wind is really out of the north and they’re doing whatever they’re doing over there. Lord for two or three days. You don’t even do yard work outside unless you’ve got to fix,” said Lawson.

Carpenter says, “a couple of my daughter’s friends come over, and they’ll mention how bad it is, and they’re like, it almost makes you feel sick to your stomach. It’s horrible. And again, we just kind of get used to it, but sometimes it is horrible smelling around here.”

