Wichita man convicted in 2020 death of woman found in rural Sumner County

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After entering a no-contest plea in Marion County District Court, a Wichita man next faces sentencing in connection with the death of a Wichita woman whose body was found in June 2020 in the Ninnescah River in rural Sumner County.

Convicted of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the disappearance and death of 27-year-old Shalan Niccole Gannon, the Kansas Attorney General’s Office said 50-year-old Robert Bruce Mans Jr. was formally charged in October 2020 in the case investigated by the KBI, the Wichita Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office the Marion Police Department, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

The Attorney General’s Office said authorities believe Gannon was killed on or about April 8, 2020. She was reported missing three days later.

