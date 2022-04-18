Advertisement

Wichita police identify 2 killed in weekend hit-and-run motorcycle crash

Wichita Police Department
Wichita Police Department(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department identified two men killed in a weekend hit-and-run motorcycle crash from which officers arrested 23-year-old Collin Becker, of Wichita, for two counts of felony hit and run.

hit and run mug shot suspect
hit and run mug shot suspect(Wichita Police Department)

Police said 20-year-old Jacob Fowler and 20-year-old Levi Ward, both of Wichita, died after their 2004 Honda Shadow motorcycle collided with a 2011 Dodge Dakota driven by Becker.

At about 2:50 a.m. Saturday, April 16, officers responded to the crash at West 17th Street North and Tyler Road. In that crash, the WPD said the investigation revealed Fowler and Ward were traveling north on Tyler and as they approached 17th Street, the Dodge Dakota, driven by Becker, entered the intersection from 17th.

From this, the crash happened. Police said Becker initially left the scene and returned a short time later where he was arrested.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

