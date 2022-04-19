Advertisement

Evacuated Leoti residents cleared to return home after fire at nearby fertilizer company

Crews from Wichita, Ford and Scott counties assisted with a chemical plant fire at the Nutrien...
Crews from Wichita, Ford and Scott counties assisted with a chemical plant fire at the Nutrien Ag Solutions plant in Leoti, Kan. on Tuesday.(WCHC Preparedness/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT
LEOTI, Kan. (KWCH and AP) - Wednesday update: Wichita County Health Center Emergency Preparedness shared photos on Facebook thanking all those who responded to a chemical fire at a Nutrien Ag Solutions plant in Leoti. The incident at the fertilizer company prompted evacuations because hazardous materials were involved. By Tuesday night, everyone was allowed back into their homes.

“We were prepared for possible incoming patients. Thank you all for being prepared and willing to stick around to assist! Preparedness is Key to Response! I appreciate each and everyone of you!” Said Mindi Bremer in the post.

A company spokeswoman says no injuries were immediately reported.

Thank you Wichita County for your response to the Chemical Incident on Tuesday, 04/20/22. A big shout out to our first...

Posted by Wchc Preparedness on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Update, 9:32 p.m.: Wichita County Clerk Lynda Goodrich confirmed barricades have been opened and evacuees can return home following displacement due to a reported chemical fire reported earlier in the day. Tuesday afternoon, the fire at the Nutrien Ag Solutions plant prompted evacuations for part of Leoti.

Update from AP: Officials say a fire at a fertilizer company in western Kansas has prompted evacuations Tuesday afternoon because hazardous materials were involved. Wichita County Clerk Lynda Goodrich says the Ford County Regional Hazardous Materials Team deployed to Leoti for the fire Tuesday afternoon and was fighting the blaze and removing hazardous material.

The fire began around 3:30 p.m. at a Nutrien Ag Solutions plant in Leoti. A company spokeswoman says no injuries were immediately reported. Wichita County officials requested people to avoid the area. The number of people evacuated isn’t clear.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a chemical fire prompted evacuations in the northeast part of Leoti. Due to what the city described as “a hazmat incident in the City of Leoti,” the city asked people to “stay clear north of the railroad tracks.”

The City of Leoti said anyone told to evacuate could use the community building as a temporary shelter.

Eyewitness News is working to confirm the source of the fire and further specifics on the impacted area.

The Wheatland Electric Cooperative reported its Leoti office is temporarily closed for the rest of Tuesday “due to a nearby structure fire.” The cooperative did not specify the nature of that fire, but the news about the temporary closure coincides with the report of the chemical fire near the town.

