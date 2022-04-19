Drizzle midweek; storms possible late week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clouds will hang around Kansas into the night along with gusty winds from the south. Areas of drizzle are forecast to develop in central and eastern Kansas early Wednesday, but in the afternoon, sunshine returns as a cold front swings through the state.

Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s Wednesday afternoon with winds turning back to the northwest. Gusts will still be around 30 mph, but should start backing off by early evening.

More drizzle and light rain may develop Thursday morning just ahead of a warm front. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 70s and it won’t be as windy.

Severe weather chances may return to the state late in the week. While Friday will be hot and windy with temperatures near 90, scattered storms are possible in central and western Kansas during the evening. A few of those may be severe, but should weaken late Friday night.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy; some drizzle late. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: AM drizzle, then becoming mostly sunny. Wind: S/NW 15-30; gusty. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Turning mostly cloudy late. Wind: N/E 5-15. Low: 56.

Thu: High: 77 AM drizzle, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 65 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 66 Increasing clouds; scattered late day storms.

Sun: High: 66 Low: 50 AM showers, then mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Mon: High: 64 Low: 43 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 69 Low: 41 Sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.