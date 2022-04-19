Early-bird Riverfest buttons now on sale

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Going to Riverfest will cost you more this year unless you buy your buttons early. Early-bird buttons are now on sale for last year’s price: $10 for adults. The less expensive buttons are available through May 4, exclusively at Meineke Car Care Centers in Wichita. Meineke locations in Wichita include 3430 North Woodlawn, 1810 West 21st Street, 925 East Central, 660 North Webb Road and 2344 South Seneca. Meineke locations at 1910 North Nelson Dr. in Derby and 1223 East 30th Ave. in Hutchinson are also participating locations for early Riverfest button sales.

Starting May 5, full-priced buttons will again be available at Wichita Quik Trip stores. Those buttons will cost $15 for adults and $5 for children older than five. Admission for children five and younger is free. The button-price for children is the same whether you buy early or wait. The early-bird deal only provides the $5 discount for adult buttons.

“Our region’s signature event returns for its golden anniversary in less than 60 days,” said Nancy Duling, president and CEO of Wichita Festivals, Inc. “[Monday, April 18] starts the rush of buying buttons -- with fantastic early-bird pricing, to boot – We know the community is anxious to snag a bargain on nine consecutive days of great events, diverse concerts, and family-friendly fun along the river - Now is the time to swing into action.”

