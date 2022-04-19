Advertisement

It’ll take longer for first-class packages to be delivered

The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long...
The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long distance and to increase the efficiency of their network.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It may take the post office a little longer to deliver your small packages.

The United States Postal Service announced Monday it is updating its first-class delivery standards, but the service is not getting faster.

Instead, the USPS will add one to two days on the delivery of nearly a third of its first class small packages.

The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long distance and to increase the efficiency of their network.

They even say about 4% of customers may see their packages get delivered a day earlier.

The postal service also plans to change its priority mail delivery, but this time it is dropping the additional day it added in 2020.

The slightly faster service will only be for mail delivered over its ground network.

The new changes take effect May 1.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police Department
Wichita police identify 2 killed in weekend hit-and-run motorcycle crash
Scorpion Biological Services, a subsidiary of Heat Biologics, Inc., is commencing on a planned...
Manhattan to be site of $650 million plant bringing 500 jobs
INTRUST Bank Arena and G1 Sports & Entertainment announced on Monday that an NHL hockey game...
NHL game to be played Wichita in September
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
generic
Council Grove police make arrest in call connected with ‘Orbeez Challenge’

Latest News

FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
Judge won’t lower bond for Michigan school shooting suspect’s parents
A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom...
Florida lawmakers will target Disney’s special district, DeSantis says
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
Murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Facebook Live, Louisiana police say
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden to talk infrastructure during New Hampshire visit
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer