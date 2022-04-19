Advertisement

KDHE issues boil water advisory for Valley Center, Rural Water District 2

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil notice (boil water advisory) for the City of Valley Center and Sedgwick County Rural Water District #2.

A news release form the City of Valley Center said until further notice, its water customers should take the following precautions:

• If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

• Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

• Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.

• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

• Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The city said the advisory “will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.”

The KDHE issued the advisory due to a loss of pressure in Valley Center’s distribution system, the city explained.

“Failure to maintain pressure can lead to a loss of chlorine residual levels and may result in bacterial contamination.”

