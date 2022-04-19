League 42 earns Helping Hand for Kids First campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - April 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of when Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball. A Wichita organization serving kids finds inspiration in his story, working toward its mission of teaching kids life lessons through baseball.

League 42 is an urban baseball league serving hundreds of kids who want to swing a bat.

“All we want is their commitment to play and we provide a full summer of activity here at McAdams Park,” said Executive Director Bob Lutz.

Kids spoke to Eyewitness News about why they love baseball.

“It feels exciting,” said Zian Balthazor.

Nolan Stewart said he likes playing the game with his friends.

“Winning is probably the best part of baseball,” said Chris Souaysene.

Andrew Rehmet simply said, “I just like it!”

Their parents agree they have gained a lot from the program.

“It’s invaluable life lessons,” said Paul Rehmet, a dad who also coaches. “They learn how to build relationships. They learn how to deal with adversity.”

Father Chris Souaysene said it’s been a delight to watch his son play and show his character on the field. He said his son, also named Chris, has developed responsibility and work ethic. Plus, he gained a best friend.

“Nolan is [...] one of the best players I know in baseball. I want to go up to his level so I can be as better [SIC] as him,” said young Chris.

“We compete on the field and we try to win, but we also do a very good job of learning how not to win. I think both lessons are important,” said Lutz.

And now, after about a decade in the game, League 42 is thinking bigger, raising money for its Kids First campaign. The organization wants to build a new field at McAdams Park and the Leslie Rudd Learning Center right across the street.

Lutz said the Learning Center will offer tutoring to emphasize reading and math skills, and it will include an indoor area for baseball training that can also be used as a community center.

“And then we’re working very closely with local law enforcement in an effort to develop programming that will enhance relationships between young kids of color and law enforcement,” said Lutz.

Just like Jackie Robinson did 75 years ago, League 42 is quite literally stepping up to the plate to make a difference.

That’s why KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a $1,200 Helping Hand to the campaign.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.