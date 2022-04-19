Bombardier to headquarter U.S. operations in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bombardier announced on Tuesday that Wichita will be the home of its U.S. headquarters.

The aviation manufacturer cited a skilled workforce, along with the Wichita Service Center, a world-class Flight Test Center and 30 new air test programs for its decision.

Last year, Bombardier signed a contract to provide the U.S. Air Force with six business jets for its Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) program. The aircraft will be modified and serviced in Wichita as a part of the Bombardier Defense.

Bombardier will establish a scholarship at Wichita State University to promote a future workforce in aviation.

Gov. Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor David Toland, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, Rep. Ron Estes, District 4; and Eric Martel, CEO of Bombardier, were all be in attendance.

