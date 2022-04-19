Advertisement

Mobile home ‘unlivable’ after fire in south Wichita

The Wichita Fire Department says a mobile home is unlivable after a fire Tuesday afternoon.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire damaged a mobile home in the 3800 block of S. Meridian Tuesday afternoon.

Crews arrived on the scene to find heavy fire coming from inside the structure. The damage was extensive and the house is unlivable.

No one was inside the mobile home when the fire broke out. The fire department is working to contact the owner(s) and will have Red Cross assist.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate is unknown at this time.

