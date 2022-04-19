Mobile home ‘unlivable’ after fire in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire damaged a mobile home in the 3800 block of S. Meridian Tuesday afternoon.

Crews arrived on the scene to find heavy fire coming from inside the structure. The damage was extensive and the house is unlivable.

No one was inside the mobile home when the fire broke out. The fire department is working to contact the owner(s) and will have Red Cross assist.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.