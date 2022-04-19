N. Wichita grain elevator, nearby properties up for auction

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s impossible to miss when you drive into Wichita from the north on Interstate 135. Settled between lines of railway tracks a massive grain elevator blocks the Wichita skyline. This week, you can bid on it to be yours.

“This one is without a doubt kind of a Wichita landmark,” said McCurdy Auction C.E.O., Broker and Auctioneer Braden McCurdy. “Many of us drive by this elevator on a daily basis.

The elevator and two nearby properties are all up for auction with bidding coming to an end Wednesday, April 20. It’s Braden McCurdy at McCurdy Auction’s listing and its’ not the first piece of unique real estate he’s sold.

“Some golf courses, cell phone towers, I’ve done an airport,” he said.

McCurdy hopes to add the grain elevator to the list, even though it’s been abandoned for years.

The previous owner of the property started to tear the elevator down, but couldn’t finish the job. While many may think it’s an eyesore, some do see value in it.

“We’ve had some general inquiries about the property,” McCurdy said.

The interest hasn’t been limited to people in the Wichita area, or even Kansas.

McCurdy said he’s not sure what the buyer will decide to do with the grain elevator, but whatever it is, they’ll have their work cut out for them.

The bankruptcy case bringing the abandoned elevator to auction also includes a handful of properties along Broadway between 21st and 25th streets. You can see those properties, closer looks at the grain elevator and place bids on McCurdy Auction’s website.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.