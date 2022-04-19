Neighbors express frustration over new plans for Riverfront development

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Changes keep coming to Wichita’s Riverfront, but a project going before the city council Tuesday is raising some questions in the Delano area.

“Then comes along the whole changes to the TIF. That was a surprise,” Delano Neighborhood Association President Christopher Parisho said.

On the southeast side of the new baseball stadium, a hotel, office buildings, parking garage and Riverfront improvements are planned. Parisho said part of the surprise is the plan would put in $8.6 million in tax increment financing or TIF funds. Created in 2017 and expanded in 2019, this TIF was part of the city’s way to pay for the new stadium.

“The last we knew, the land that is being talked about being developed right now was sold for $1 an acre. That makes it private land,” Parisho said. “So, is it public development on private land? How does that work?”

While the project is primarily privately funded, the city of Wichita says proposed changes to the TIF would use some of those funds for public elements of this project.

“Proposing that we give a little bit more TIF, incremental property tax to fund this development and the public infrastructure, specifically, the Riverfront improvements, the parking garage and some of the public aspects,” said Wichita Interim Assistant City Manager Kathy Sexton.

This project also draws on $5.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds going to Riverfront improvements, $1.5 million of which would cover half the costs of a skybridge over McLean, connecting the new developments and stadium. The developer would cover the remaining half.

“Makes the river more activated and it’s vital, I think to making places where people want to live,” Sexton said.

But those living in Delano say there’s still frustration when it comes to communication of these kinds of projects.

“It’s been an issue ever since I’ve lived here of trying to get communication with the city about things,” Parisho said. “It seems like we have to beg and plead with them whenever there’s something big like this.”

The plan also includes tax exemptions totaling about $900,000. A timeline provided in the plan slates construction to start this summer and finish in 2024. The city says the project would bring in about $23.8 million in new tax revenue.

