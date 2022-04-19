Sedgwick County could soon end local disaster declaration, closing mass vaccination clinic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County may soon end its coronavirus local disaster declaration. This comes more than two weeks after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the state’s transition to COVID-19 endemic response. One of the major changes will be the closure of the mass vaccination clinic at Wichita’s former downtown library. That closure is set for the end of April.

Sedgwick County commissioners signed a local disaster declaration at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. It was extended to May of that year and allowed the county to request special funding and operations to combat COVID-19.

“We’re now moved from a pandemic into an endemic situation,” said Sedgwick County Commission Chairman David Dennis. “So, COVID’s going to be around for some time in the future. We still need to be able to work that, but we’re to a point where we don’t need an emergency declaration any longer.”

Sedgwick County commissioners will consider ending the local disaster declaration at their meeting Wednesday.

“Does it mean that COVID is gone? No, absolutely doesn’t mean it’s gone. We’ve got to still be able to respond to that. But this is one step trying to get back to normal,” Dennis said. “We still need people to become vaccinated. If they feel ill, we need them to get tested.”

The resolution on Wednesday’s commission meeting agenda specifies that the end of the disaster declaration wouldn’t impact financial support from the state.

“Rescinding the disaster emergency declaration carries no identified impact. State support for COVID-19 intervention, vaccinations, testing, and other response elements outlined in the Governor’s endemic response plan will be be impacted by termination of the local disaster declaration,” the agenda item said.

The commission also reserves the authority, per state law, “to issue a new declaration of local disaster emergency should circumstances warrant such action,” the agenda specifies in policy considerations for dropping the declaration.

“We’re going to shut down our vaccine clinic at the end of the month. We’re going to shut down our testing facilities because there are other places in the community that people can go and get a vaccine and get tested,” Dennis explained.

Until the end of April, anyone older than 5 years old can still get their COVID-19 shots for free at the mass vaccination site at the former downtown library.

Those wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccine after April 30 can check vaccination locations on Sedgwick County’s website here: https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/get-vaccinated/.

