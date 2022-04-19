Advertisement

Sedgwick County could soon end local disaster declaration, closing mass vaccination clinic

Sedgwick County plans to close its mass vaccination clinic at Wichita's old downtown library...
Sedgwick County plans to close its mass vaccination clinic at Wichita's old downtown library location at the end of April.(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County may soon end its coronavirus local disaster declaration. This comes more than two weeks after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the state’s transition to COVID-19 endemic response. One of the major changes will be the closure of the mass vaccination clinic at Wichita’s former downtown library. That closure is set for the end of April.

Sedgwick County commissioners signed a local disaster declaration at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. It was extended to May of that year and allowed the county to request special funding and operations to combat COVID-19.

“We’re now moved from a pandemic into an endemic situation,” said Sedgwick County Commission Chairman David Dennis. “So, COVID’s going to be around for some time in the future. We still need to be able to work that, but we’re to a point where we don’t need an emergency declaration any longer.”

Sedgwick County commissioners will consider ending the local disaster declaration at their meeting Wednesday.

“Does it mean that COVID is gone? No, absolutely doesn’t mean it’s gone. We’ve got to still be able to respond to that. But this is one step trying to get back to normal,” Dennis said. “We still need people to become vaccinated. If they feel ill, we need them to get tested.”

The resolution on Wednesday’s commission meeting agenda specifies that the end of the disaster declaration wouldn’t impact financial support from the state.

“Rescinding the disaster emergency declaration carries no identified impact. State support for COVID-19 intervention, vaccinations, testing, and other response elements outlined in the Governor’s endemic response plan will be be impacted by termination of the local disaster declaration,” the agenda item said.

The commission also reserves the authority, per state law, “to issue a new declaration of local disaster emergency should circumstances warrant such action,” the agenda specifies in policy considerations for dropping the declaration.

“We’re going to shut down our vaccine clinic at the end of the month. We’re going to shut down our testing facilities because there are other places in the community that people can go and get a vaccine and get tested,” Dennis explained.

Until the end of April, anyone older than 5 years old can still get their COVID-19 shots for free at the mass vaccination site at the former downtown library.

Those wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccine after April 30 can check vaccination locations on Sedgwick County’s website here: https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/get-vaccinated/.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hit and run mug shot suspect
Two killed in crash in N. Wichita, one man arrested
kwch logo
Missing Marion County man found dead
Officer involved shooting in Cowley County
Suspect identified in deadly Cowley Co. officer-involved shooting, 2 deputies released from hospital
3800 E. Roseberry
Police identify man killed in southeast Wichita weekend shooting
Wichita Police Department
Wichita police identify 2 killed in weekend hit-and-run motorcycle crash

Latest News

Philadelphia is becoming the first major U.S. city to reinstate its mask requirement for indoor...
Some mask mandates extended as COVID fears linger
Autumn Hoffine
Goddard woman who lost sister to fentanyl overdose says legal change could’ve made difference
Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a new...
Goddard woman who lost sister to fentanyl overdose says legal change could’ve made difference
Karrina Brasser caught her cancer in the early stages, thanks to a preventive surgery.
New advancements in breast cancer treatment offer hope, catching it is key