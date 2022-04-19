Advertisement

Spotty showers and storms today

Stronger winds as well
storm outlook
storm outlook(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a warm front is moving west to east across Kansas this morning. Behind the front, western Kansas can expect increasing wind and wildfire concerns, areas farther east, including Wichita, have a chance of showers and storms.

Most of the activity today will be isolated in nature with light rainfall mainly along and east of I-135. Some stronger storms with heavier rain are expected on Wednesday, but most or all of those will be east of the turnpike.

A windy and warm end to the work week will turn busy by the weekend. A powerful storm system promises to bring widespread showers and storms to the state, and some may be severe. While it is too early to know the exact timing, storms are possible Friday night and likely on Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; isolated showers and storms. Wind: SE/S 15-30; gusty. High: 65.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: S/NW 15-30; gusty. High: 81.

Thu: Low: 54. High: 77. Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: Low: 65. High: 85. Partly cloudy and windy; overnight storm chance.

Sat: Low: 62. High: 80. Partly cloudy, windy; afternoon storms.

Sun: Low: 50. High: 67. Morning showers; mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler.

Mon: Low: 43. High: 64. Partly cloudy.

