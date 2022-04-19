Task force centered around death of Wichita teen nears formal recommendations for change

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community task force centered around the September 2021 in-custody death of Wichita teen Cedric Lofton says it is close to making formal recommendations on changes to systems regarding mental health, police in the community and youth resources.

The task force has one meeting left, set for next week.

Eyewitness News was told that meeting next week is when we could see that final list of recommendations made to a number of different agencies across Kansas. The set of recommendations discussed Monday night was centered around 911 systems. A lot of discussion at the beginning of the investigation into Lofton’s death was how this was handled and where the teen should have been taken.

The high-profile case started in September when the teen died after being held face down in the prone position for more than half an hour at the Juvenile Intake Assessment Center (JIAC) in Sedgwick County. City of Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders are pledging to change the juvenile justice system after Lofton’s death. Toward that end came the formation of the task force that began meeting in January.

Monday night, the group finalized five proposed changes, some that could lead to more funding. That will be in the final report.

Proposals include a 24/7 mobile health response team that can be dispatched through 911, embedding trained mental health professionals who can assist in calls, finding training opportunities to screen callers, creating a community advisory board that would represent different communities and finding ways to eliminate high turnover to 911 staff.

Monday night, the task force also reviewed proposals discussed in prior meetings to JIAC, the Wichita Police Department and the juvenile detention facility (JDF). The task force’s final meeting next week is where the group will lay out all of the proposals before sending them to different state levels.

The group voiced confidence that change will come from their efforts.

“There has to be a lot of follow through. There are obligations that need to be held and worked by people who have those responsibilities,” task force member Larry Burks Sr. said. “Even members of this task force and in the community, we need to press the issue to assure that all of the work we do and the work that is associated with it continues to be done.”

