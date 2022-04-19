Advertisement

Wichita air quality to improve amid burning in Flint Hills

City of Wichita
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You may experience heavy smoke in the air on Tuesday morning. The city said it is caused by the agricultural burning in Flint Hills.

The air quality level, or AQI, was at 176 as of 8 a.m., according to the city. It is expected to improve and be in a healthy range by mid-day.

The city offered the following tips to protect your health while smoke is present:

  • Limit or avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
  • People with respiratory or heart-related issues should remain indoors.
  • Keep doors & windows closed.
  • Use an air filter with your air conditioning unit.
  • Drink water to stay hydrated.
  • If you have symptoms of chest pain, tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue, contact your doctor.

To learn more about air quality visit BeAirAwareKS.org.

