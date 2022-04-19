Advertisement

Wichita City Council approves plan to expand development around Riverfront Stadium, Delano

Wichita State University will take on Houston in the first baseball game at the new Riverfront Stadium in downtown Wichita.(KWCH)
Wichita State University will take on Houston in the first baseball game at the new Riverfront Stadium in downtown Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council on Tuesday approved redevelopment and changes in the tax increment financing (or TIF district) around Riverfront Stadium.

Despite the frustrations of some residents who live in Wichita’s Historic Delano neighborhood, city council members approved the project plan unanimously, 7-0.

The plan will bring a nearly $75 million redevelopment project to McLean and Maple, on the southeast side of the baseball stadium. It includes a nearly $14.6 million public investment. It will use American Rescue Plan Act funds totaling $5.5 million, part of which was awarded to the city last week.

Through Tax Increment Financing (TIF), $8.6 million is allocated to the project for public infrastructure. There’s also $906,500 in Industrial Revenue Bond (IRB) for sales tax exemption for the office component.

