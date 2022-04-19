Wichita City Council approves plan to expand development around Riverfront Stadium, Delano

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council on Tuesday approved redevelopment and changes in the tax increment financing (or TIF district) around Riverfront Stadium.

Despite the frustrations of some residents who live in Wichita’s Historic Delano neighborhood, city council members approved the project plan unanimously, 7-0.

The @CityofWichita council discussing the redevelopment and TIF changes around the new baseball stadium. @kwch12

Some residents in Delano are expressing frustration with the TIF piece.https://t.co/QuOpHVweoL pic.twitter.com/apj8ABDSHt — Shawn Loging (@KWCHShawn) April 19, 2022

The plan will bring a nearly $75 million redevelopment project to McLean and Maple, on the southeast side of the baseball stadium. It includes a nearly $14.6 million public investment. It will use American Rescue Plan Act funds totaling $5.5 million, part of which was awarded to the city last week.

Through Tax Increment Financing (TIF), $8.6 million is allocated to the project for public infrastructure. There’s also $906,500 in Industrial Revenue Bond (IRB) for sales tax exemption for the office component.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.