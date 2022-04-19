Wichita Wind Surge introduces alter ego: ‘Turbo Tubs’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge will transform into the club’s alternate identity – Turbo Tubs – during every Thursday home game of the 2022 season, excluding May 5, Cinco de Mayo. The team says the Turbo Tubs are a tribute to Wichita.

“The wind sail and jet engines propel the porcelain bathtub onward, paying homage to the tub races once held on the Arkansas River. The troll found along the water walk, near the Keeper of the Plains, takes charge as captain, bringing to life the fable tales heard by young and old throughout the community. The branding also includes a color palette of the one-of-a-kind sunsets uniquely occurring in the Midwest geographical region,” the team explains.

The team introduced several names and mascots during the branding process. The Turbo Tubs idea dates back to early 2019 when the team worked with talent creator Todd Radom to develop the Wind Surge logo and branding.

The unveiling of the Turbo Tubs was originally scheduled for the 2021 season. However, due to the cancellation of the 2020 season and the announcement of the 2021 season just two months before the first pitch, the team elected to wait until now to unveil the new logos.

ALTERNATE IDENTITY REVEALED: The Turbo Tubs



Fans can cheer on the Turbo Tubs each Thursday of the 2022 season.



For more information on The Turbo Tubs visit https://t.co/KyOktgsCYL pic.twitter.com/UOMSSO1eMt — Wichita Wind Surge (@WindSurgeICT) April 19, 2022

Fans can cheer on the Turbo Tubs each Thursday of the 2022 season. Tubs merchandise is available at the Wind Surge team store in Riverfront Stadium or on //windsurge.com/shop.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.