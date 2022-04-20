Advertisement

Biden set for first Pacific Northwest trip since election

Shown with first lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden arrives at the White House in this...
Shown with first lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden arrives at the White House in this file photo.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is stretching his legs this week with a rare overnight visit to the Pacific Northwest, heading to Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.

The trip is part of an expanded travel schedule ahead of the November elections as Biden tries to demonstrate that he has made progress on his agenda while also prodding Congress to do more.

As with most of Biden’s recent trips, new spending on infrastructure will be a centerpiece.

The White House said he plans to visit Portland’s airport on Thursday to talk about investing in a runway that can withstand earthquakes.

Biden is expected to reaffirm his calls for Congress to pass legislation to lower prescription drug prices, as well as highlighting executive actions such as extending the freeze on student loan payments and tweaking the Affordable Care Act.

There will be politics on Biden’s agenda, too. He plans to participate in a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee while in Portland.

Biden is set to spend Thursday night and Friday in Seattle, where he plans to talk about limiting price increases and will observe Earth Day.

