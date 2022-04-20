Building You: 500 job opportunities for graduating high school seniors

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools is hosting the first job fair with full-time, entry level opportunities for graduating high school seniors next week.

The job fair will be held Wednesday, April 27, at the Alvin Morris Administrative Center, 903 South Edgemoor.

“College is not the only way for success, so this is part of our answer to that, and to showing that there’s a lot of good paying, fabulous career opportunities out there that don’t require college,” said Laura Barker, coordinator at Wichita Public Schools.

There are 80 employers who will be hiring for a total of more than 500 job openings.

“We are looking for people that are interested in something new and exciting. The career itself is both mentally and physically challenging with a bit of adventure thrown into it as well,” said Ben White with Alltite, one of the employers at the job fair.

According to the district, they have 2,700 seniors this year. Their graduation rate last year was 79-percent.

So far, 300 students have registered for the job fair.

To register, click here. You must be a USD 259 student.

Do you know a graduating high school senior in Wichita Public Schools? There's a special opportunity for them next Wednesday. Hear from one of the organizers and an employer on KWCH 12 Eyewitness News at 4pm. Posted by Lily Wu - KWCH on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

List of employers:

Alltite, Inc | Ashley’s House Learning Center | Assurance Community Care | Axiom Healthcare Services | B&B Airparts, Inc. | Berry Companies Inc | Best Body Shop | BG Products, Inc | Catholic Charities Wichita | Child Start, Inc. | City of Wichita | CNH Industrial | Comfort Care Homes | Conco Construction | Cornejo | Crossland Construction | Davis-Moore Automotive Inc. | Dillons | Dondlinger Construction | El Dorado Correctional Facility | Equity Bank | Everidge International Cold Storage ICS | Fidelity Bank | Five Star Call Centers | Goodwill Industries of Kansas | Greater Wichita YMCA | Hamilton Relay | Ideatek | IEC Wichita Chapter | Interim Healthcare | iSi Environmental | Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) | Kansas Gas Service a Division of ONE Gas | KETCH | Lee Aerospace | LEGEND SENIOR LIVING | LSI Staffing | Mahaney Group | Marriott International | Mental Health Association of SCK | Meritrust Credit Union | Mobilecomm | Mount St. Mary | Murphy Tractor & Equipment | New Hope Services | NORC at the University of Chicago | Optometric Billing Solutions | PeopleReady, Inc. | Phillips Southern Elect. | Popeyes | Reddi Industries | RedGuard/LANGE | Regent park rehabilitation and healthcare | ResCare Community Living | Sedgwick County 911 | Sedgwick County Human Resources | Sedgwick County Sheriff | Shocker Career Accelerator | Starkey Inc. | State of Kansas - 18th Judicial District Court | Suburban Landscape Management Inc. | Textron Aviation | The Arnold Group | Tj Maxx | TWO MEN AND A TRUCK | Ultra Modern Pool & Patio | USD 259 Nutrition Services | Wichita Fire Department | Wichita Public Schools | Wichita Water Partners | Wildcat Construction Co., Inc. | Winfield Correctional Facility and Wichita Work Release Facility | City of Wichita | Workforce | Electrcians Union (IBEW) | USD 259 | AGCO | Cox Machine | Sheetmetal Apprenticeship

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.