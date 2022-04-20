End of mask mandate brings hope for more flyers out of Wichita, across U.S.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With masks no longer required by the TSA, some hope this will increase travel. More people are choosing to fly again and following a federal judge’s ruling Monday that voids the mask mandate for public transportation, many passengers flying in and out of Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport opted to do so without a mask.

“I’m glad that we’re finally taking steps, and everybody feels safe enough to go out into public again,” said David Gilbert, a passenger at Wichita’s airport who flew in from Oregon.

While masks are no longer required at Eisenhower National Airport, people who choose to mask up can still get one for free at the airport.

“Of course, there’s mixed emotions about masks in the first place. The majority of passengers that we’re hearing from are relieved to not have to wear a mask anymore,” Wichita Airport Authority Director of Airports Jesse Romo said.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is still encouraging people to test for COVID-19 if they’re ill. KDHE is also focusing on making sure vulnerable populations have access to vaccines. You can find information on free COVID testing here: https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/280/COVID-19-Testing

KDHE State Health Director Dr. Joan Duwve said the public knows what’s needed to stay healthy, including getting tested and getting vaccinated. While mask-wearing is also encouraged, she pointed out, “COVID is going to be here with us.”

While accepting that fact, there comes “a new normal,” that includes more people traveling.

On Monday, April 18, there were more than 2 million people traveling across the U.S.

“It’s great to see so many people back in the airport, flying again,” Romo said. “So, it’s been a long two years to get people back up in the air. We’re eager to see those numbers continue to grow.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.