Advertisement

Father facing cruelty charges after leaving child in car for 6 hours, police say

Caleb Holden, 28, faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in a car. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A man in Vermont has been arrested after police say he left his child unattended in a car for hours during freezing temperatures.

WCAX reports the Burlington Police Department said Caleb Holden, 28, is facing child cruelty charges after leaving his 4-year-old child for six hours in a parked car.

Caleb Holden, 28, faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in...
Caleb Holden, 28, faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in a car.(Burlington Police Department)

Police said they were alerted to the situation after the 4-year-old entered a local market Tuesday morning while crying and wearing only shorts, a T-shirt and boots with no socks after he was left alone in a parked car nearby.

Witnesses told police the child looked hypothermic and told them he was looking for his daddy.

Police said Holden tried to get into a rehabilitation center and was taken to a nearby hospital for detoxification that evening. However, he never mentioned his child was in a car during these interactions.

Temperatures dipped into the low 30s in Burlington that night.

Previously, police said Holden was pulled over for speeding on a local highway with a baby in the backseat.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Nelson & Family with special guests Charley Crockett & Drayton Farley are coming to the...
Willie Nelson & Family to play Riverfest
Salina police are searching for 27-year-old Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia. They believe he may...
Salina police: Man wanted in connection with deadly shooting arrested in KC, MO
On Tuesday, April 19, a former Sedgwick County detention deputy was sentenced to two and a half...
Former Sedgwick County jail deputy sentenced for having relations with inmate
Looming changes announced late Tuesday are designed to help Netflix regain momentum lost over...
Amid stock plunge, Netflix takes aim at password sharing, ads
Email received by KWCH viewer looks pretty legitimate...until you look a little closer.
Is it a scam? We asked the scammer

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is among five people named Thursday as recipients of...
Zelenskyy gets John F Kennedy award for defending democracy
Two injuries have been reported in connection to the devices catching fire, including an injury...
These air fryers have been recalled after reports of fire, injuries
File photo - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities...
Elon Musk says he’s ready to buy Twitter with $46.5 billion in financing
A 15-year-old Oxford High School student is being charged as an adult after being accused of...
Teen in Michigan school shooting set for Sept. 6 trial
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm Ukrainian holdout steel plant