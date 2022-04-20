Advertisement

‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii

Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested in Hawaii again.
Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested in Hawaii again.(Source: Hawaii County Police Department)
By HNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAHOA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested early Tuesday in Hawaii after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman and leaving her with a gash to her forehead.

It’s the latest in a string of negative headlines involving the star.

Hawaii Island police said Miller was taken into custody about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on a second-degree assault charge. Police said Miller allegedly “became irate” when asked to leave an acquaintance’s home and threw a chair at a woman.

The 26-year-old victim reported a half-inch cut to her forehead.

Miller was arrested following a traffic stop. Police said the star was subsequently released pending further investigation.

Miller has played “The Flash” in several movies, but has more recently grabbed attention for alleged erratic behavior. Last month, Miller was arrested after allegedly ripping a microphone out of a woman’s hands and lunging at a man playing darts at a Hilo karaoke bar.

On Tuesday afternoon, Miller appeared virtually in a Hilo courtroom to plead no contest to disorderly conduct stemming from that incident and agree to pay a $500 fine. A harassment charge was dropped.

The star responded to the judge with mostly one-word answers and signed off with “aloha kakou.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Nelson & Family with special guests Charley Crockett & Drayton Farley are coming to the...
Willie Nelson & Family to play Riverfest
Salina police are searching for 27-year-old Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia. They believe he may...
Salina police: Man wanted in connection with deadly shooting arrested in KC, MO
On Tuesday, April 19, a former Sedgwick County detention deputy was sentenced to two and a half...
Former Sedgwick County jail deputy sentenced for having relations with inmate
Looming changes announced late Tuesday are designed to help Netflix regain momentum lost over...
Amid stock plunge, Netflix takes aim at password sharing, ads
Email received by KWCH viewer looks pretty legitimate...until you look a little closer.
Is it a scam? We asked the scammer

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is among five people named Thursday as recipients of...
Zelenskyy gets John F Kennedy award for defending democracy
Two injuries have been reported in connection to the devices catching fire, including an injury...
These air fryers have been recalled after reports of fire, injuries
File photo - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities...
Elon Musk says he’s ready to buy Twitter with $46.5 billion in financing
A 15-year-old Oxford High School student is being charged as an adult after being accused of...
Teen in Michigan school shooting set for Sept. 6 trial
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm Ukrainian holdout steel plant