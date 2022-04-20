Former Sedgwick County jail deputy sentenced for having relations with inmate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Sedgwick County detention deputy was sentenced to a total of 31 months in prison for having unlawful sexual relations with an inmate.

On February 23, Tony LoSavio, 41, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to two of eight counts of unlawful sexual relations. He was arrested after a female inmate came forward and reported that she had sexual contact with LoSavio while he was a detention deputy.

The sheriff’s office investigated and found out that there had been at least eight incidents where there had been some type of fondling or touching of the deputy’s private parts by the inmate between February and May 1, 2021.

Following his arrest, LoSavio was relieved of duty without pay. He worked at the jail for four years.

