Advertisement

Former Sedgwick County jail deputy sentenced for having relations with inmate

On Tuesday, April 19, a former Sedgwick County detention deputy was sentenced to two and a half...
On Tuesday, April 19, a former Sedgwick County detention deputy was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for having unlawful sexual relations with an inmate.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Sedgwick County detention deputy was sentenced to a total of 31 months in prison for having unlawful sexual relations with an inmate.

On February 23, Tony LoSavio, 41, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to two of eight counts of unlawful sexual relations. He was arrested after a female inmate came forward and reported that she had sexual contact with LoSavio while he was a detention deputy.

The sheriff’s office investigated and found out that there had been at least eight incidents where there had been some type of fondling or touching of the deputy’s private parts by the inmate between February and May 1, 2021.

Following his arrest, LoSavio was relieved of duty without pay. He worked at the jail for four years.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Nelson & Family with special guests Charley Crockett & Drayton Farley are coming to the...
Willie Nelson & Family to play Riverfest
Salina police are searching for 27-year-old Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia. They believe he may...
Salina police: Man wanted in connection with deadly shooting arrested in KC, MO
Looming changes announced late Tuesday are designed to help Netflix regain momentum lost over...
Amid stock plunge, Netflix takes aim at password sharing, ads
Email received by KWCH viewer looks pretty legitimate...until you look a little closer.
Is it a scam? We asked the scammer

Latest News

ambulance
1 critical after vehicle found in Arkansas River
Wichita Police Department badge
Report: WPD officers not given appropriate discipline for misconduct, texts
Mark Roger Rebegila, of St. Mary's, Kansas, was sentenced to 30 days of home detention, a...
Kansas man gets probation for role in Capitol insurrection
One person died Thursday morning in a crash on I-135 and 53rd St. N.
1 killed in crash on I-135 north of Wichita
A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his child to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal