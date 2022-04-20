KDHE offering free assistance for Kansans trying to quit smoking

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is stepping up in its support of Kansans trying to quit smoking. As part of that effort, the KDHE is offering four weeks of free nicotine replacement therapy to all phone coaching enrollees.

“Participants who want to quit smoking or chewing tobacco can choose a lozenge, gum, or patch that will be mailed directly to their home. The Quitline will distribute the nicotine replacement therapy in two-week doses after completing the first and second phone coaching calls,” the KDHE explained.

The KDHE said the resources are offered in connection with coaching and the Tips from Former Smokers campaign.

The KDHE offered encouragement for those trying to quit smoking, pointing out that many with that goal do succeed. The department cited the 2020 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey that reports in Kansas, there are more people who formerly smoked (24.4 %) than currently smoke (16.6%).

“We want all tobacco users to know that although quitting is hard, they can do it,” said Matthew Schrock, KDHE Cessation Coordinator. “Individuals who smoke often try to quit several times before succeeding, but proven treatments and services are available that can improve your chances to quit for good. We encourage all Kansans to try to quit, and if they want free help, take advantage of this opportunity.”

With the Kansas Tobacco Quitline, any resident 18 and older can receive free advice, counseling, support, and free nicotine replacement therapy. You can reach the Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).

Counseling, including Quitline coaching, and nicotine replacement therapy, including nicotine lozenge, gum, and patch, are all effective in helping individuals who smoke quit. Using them together is more effective,” the KDHE said.

