Salina police: Man wanted in connection with deadly shooting arrested in KC, MO

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Salina Police Department reports Kansas City, Mo. police arrested 27-year-old Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia, a man with an arrest warrant for charges of first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the shooting death of a man in Salina.

“[Wednesday] afternoon, a Kansas City, Missouri resident recognized Lopez-Garcia apparently due to the previous media release,” Salina police said. “KCPD was contacted and Lopez-Garcia was taken into custody on unrelated local Kansas City charges. Lopez-Garcia will be extradited back to Kansas for the homicide upon completion of the extradition process.”

Police said the man killed in the overnight shooting has been identified, “but t presently, the next of kin resides in another state and the notification is forthcoming,” Salina police said.

“Once that is done, the victim’s name will be released,” the department said.

Salina police are searching for 27-year-old Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia. They believe he may be connected to a deadly shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to a possible injury accident in the area of Front Street and Gypsum Avenue. They arrived to find a man in the passenger seat of a green 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. No one else was in the vehicle. The victim’s identity has yet to be confirmed.

Through the homicide investigation, police developed Lopez-Garcia as a person of interest in the case. He’s 5′8″, 170 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He may be in a Maroon 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup with Kansas disabled tag B5702. Lopez-Garcia should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information about his location or who comes into contact with him, should not approach or make contact with him, but call 911.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS, texting SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visiting https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950 to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward and you are not required to give your name. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826- 7210 or Detective Carswell at 785-833-8548. Case 2022-10912.

