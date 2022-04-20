Advertisement

Sedgwick County Commission acts toward further improvements on East Kellogg

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - About four months removed from an historic announcement that Kellogg was cleared of construction in Wichita, talks about further improvements ramped up again this week.

The Sedgwick County Commission at its meeting Wednesday received an update on a project planned on Kellogg in the eastern part of the county. The commission voted in favor of sending a letter of commitment to the Kansas Department of Transportation to provide more than $4 million in funds to make improvements on East Kellogg.

Essentially, what the East Kellogg project does is expand on improvements that have already been made up to Kellogg and K-96. Those improvements would go farther east about two-and-a-half miles, creating bridges up to 143rd Street and 159th Street East.

There would also be new frontage roads added north and south of Kellogg. In this area, Kellogg would also be turned into a six-lane freeway, like work completed to the west.

The next improvement project would extend about half of a mile into Butler County. Currently, the project is in the procurement stage. The goal is for construction to start some time in the second half of 2023 with work wrapping up for the most part by December of 2025. That’s about the same time work on the North Junction where Interstate 135, Interstate 235 and K-254 intersect.

A breakdown of the improvement project planned for East Kellogg shows Wichita would pay for about 6% with Andover and Butler County responsible for about 1%.

If everything works out, K-DOT would pay for the biggest portion, nearly 91%. A formal agreement for Sedgwick County on providing the money will come at another date.

