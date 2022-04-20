Advertisement

Sedgwick County Commission rescinds disaster declaration for COVID-19

Sedgwick County's free COVID-19 testing site on East Harry Street, in Wichita.
Sedgwick County's free COVID-19 testing site on East Harry Street, in Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After 763 days, a local disaster declaration for COVID-19 is no longer in effect in Sedgwick County.

On Wednesday, the Sedgwick County Commission voted unanimously to rescind the declaration that was first approved on March 18, 2020.

The move comes as the county, state and nation shift from a coronavirus emergency pandemic response to an endemic response.

The county will shut down its COVID-19 testing facilities and vaccine clinic at the end of the month, but health officials say people should still get vaccinated and get tested if they feel ill.

People older than 5 years old will still be able to get their shots for free at this location until the end of the month.

Earlier this week, a federal travel mask mandate was struck down which means people are no longer required to wear masks in airports, city buses, or other forms of public transportation.

