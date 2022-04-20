Advertisement

Storm chances returning to Kansas

Some storms may be severe
Storm outlook around Kansas through the weekend.
Storm outlook around Kansas through the weekend.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a few rounds of storms will be possible around Kansas over the next few days.

Areas of drizzle and rain showers will develop over southern Kansas Thursday morning. Activity will move into northern Kansas during the afternoon as a warm front lifts through the state.

There is a small chance that an isolated storm or two may develop during the evening hours Thursday over portions of central and eastern Kansas. If a storm manages to develop, then it could be severe with a threat of large hail and damaging winds.

High temperatures Thursday will range from the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. A southeast wind will be gusty throughout the day as the warm front moves through.

Another potential for severe storms will arrive on Friday, this time over western Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible with any storms that develop during the evening and into the night.

Saturday will bring the final potential for severe weather to portions of south central and eastern Kansas during the afternoon and evening.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: N/E 5-15. Low: 54

Tomorrow: Morning drizzle and showers, then decreasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: E/SE 15-25; gusty. High: 78

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. Low: 66

Fri: High: 85 Partly cloudy, windy and warm.

Sat: High: 79 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy and windy; scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Sun: High: 69 Low: 48 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Mon: High: 65 Low: 41 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 73 Low: 40 Sunny.

Wed: High: 78 Low: 49 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

