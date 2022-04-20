Advertisement

Treatment process stabilized at Wichita wastewater after foul odor release

Water plant causes a near by neighborhood to smell.
Water plant causes a near by neighborhood to smell.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said it continues to mitigate the bad odor coming from the Wastewater Plant 2 at 57th Street South and Hydraulic.

The city said odiferous biosolids, or sewage sludge, have been removed from the treatment process and are expected to be hauled offsite by early next week. The biosolids will be used for agricultural purposes, which is the routine process for disposal of the plant’s biosolids.

The staff has increased chemical odor suppressant applications to the biosolids to help control odors, especially ahead of warmer anticipated weather, the city said. Staff will continue the applications during the loading and hauling process to minimize odors from being released.

The wastewater treatment plant continues to be in compliance with all discharge requirements and is being closely monitored. The city says there is no danger to the community or health impacts anticipated and the city does not expect any permit violations.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Thursday morning in a crash on I-135 and 53rd St. N.
Woman dies in wrong-way crash on I-135, north of Wichita
Wichita police say a man died Thursday morning after he suffered a medical condition and his...
Man dies after vehicle crashes into Arkansas River
Willie Nelson & Family with special guests Charley Crockett & Drayton Farley are coming to the...
Willie Nelson & Family to play Riverfest
A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
If storms pop up over central Kansas Thursday evening, they could become severe capable of...
Risk of severe weather through weekend begins today

Latest News

harvesting wheat
Farmers seek relief from drought conditions impacting wheat crop
Drought conditions are continuing to cause issues for Kansas farmers hoping for decent rain to...
Overall lack of rain raises concerns for wheat harvest
With the internal city review done, the city is moving to hire a third party to complete a...
City of Wichita lays out next steps in inappropriate texts review
Police crime scene
Fraternal Order of Police responds to review of disciplined WPD officers
"Library of Things"
‘Library of Things:’ Far more than books available to check out at Wichita Public Library