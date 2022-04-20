Treatment process stabilized at Wichita wastewater after foul odor release

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said it continues to mitigate the bad odor coming from the Wastewater Plant 2 at 57th Street South and Hydraulic.

The city said odiferous biosolids, or sewage sludge, have been removed from the treatment process and are expected to be hauled offsite by early next week. The biosolids will be used for agricultural purposes, which is the routine process for disposal of the plant’s biosolids.

The staff has increased chemical odor suppressant applications to the biosolids to help control odors, especially ahead of warmer anticipated weather, the city said. Staff will continue the applications during the loading and hauling process to minimize odors from being released.

The wastewater treatment plant continues to be in compliance with all discharge requirements and is being closely monitored. The city says there is no danger to the community or health impacts anticipated and the city does not expect any permit violations.

