Where’s Shane? At the Kansas Humane Society

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning, Shane visited the Kansas Humane Society to meet some adoptable animals.

Not only is the humane society looking for forever homes for its animals there is also a need for foster homes.

“We have so many opportunities when you foster for us,” said Ericka Goering with KHS. “We pay for everything you know, it’s free to do that. And you get to choose which animals you take home so you really have control over that foster situation. And it’s really rewarding to see those animals that you help and make sure that you know they have a safe place to stay until they’re ready for adoption.”

You find details on adoptions and other volunteer opportunities at https://www.kshumane.org/

