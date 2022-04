WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jimmie Allen will bring his ‘Down Home Tour’ to Wichita on Friday, April 22.

Shane sat down with Wichita native Caleb Adel won of the people who helped write ‘Down Home’ for the country music singer.

Tickets to Friday’s concert at the Orpheum are available through https://selectaseat.com/jimmie

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.