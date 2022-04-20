Advertisement

Willie Nelson & Family to play Riverfest

Willie Nelson & Family with special guests Charley Crockett & Drayton Farley are coming to the...
Willie Nelson & Family with special guests Charley Crockett & Drayton Farley are coming to the Wichita River Festival on Saturday, June 4.(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Willie Nelson & Family will headline the 2022 Wichita River Festival.

The legendary country artist will be joined by Charley Crockett, Chapel Hart and Katie on Saturday, June 4. The second night of the festival.

The Family Stone will close out the festival on Saturday, June 11 with special guest Rudy Love, Jr. That night will also feature Monophonics and the Love Family Band.

All concerts are included in the price of a Riverfest admission button on sale now. Buttons are $15 for adults and $5 for children older than five. Admission for children five and younger is free. Adult buttons purchased before May 5 qualify for a $5 discount.

