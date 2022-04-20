Skip to content
Sports
Weather
Catch It Kansas
Vaccine Tracker
Advertise With Us
Livestream
COVID Testing
Search
Home
News
4You
Animals
Aviation
Back To School
Building You
Business
Coronavirus
Crime
Don't Fall For It
Education
Extras
Health
International
Investigation
Local
Missing Persons
National
Politics
Remembering Bob Dole
Safety
Skyhawk12
State
Traffic
Travel
Hot on KWCH
Western Kansas News
Gray DC Bureau
Where's Shane?
Livestream
Sports
College
Pro Sports
Catch It Kansas
FactFinder12
Contact information: 316-838-6166 or investigators@kwch.com
Does It Work
Links We Mentioned
Weather
Always on Storm Team 12
Closings
Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather
Storm Chaser Radar Map
Mr Food
Election Results
State of Mind
Right Now
Contests
Community
Military Greetings
Holiday Lights
Countdown to Christmas
Top Of The Class
Food 4 Kids
Helping Hand
Salute the Badge
Military Greetings
Eye on Agriculture
Kansas Proud
Contact Us
Meet the Team
About Us
Jobs
Newstalks
CW Spotlight
COVID-19 Map
Go. Shop. Connect
Programming Guides
Programming Guides
Antenna TV
Decades
Heroes & Icons
Start TV
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Gray DC Bureau
Submit Your Photos and Videos
Latest KWCH Newscasts
Latest KSCW Newscasts
Press Releases
9 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Win 2 Tickets to Jimmie Allen
Win 2 Tickets to Jimmie Allen at The Orpheum on April 22!
By
KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Woman dies in wrong-way crash on I-135, north of Wichita
Man dies after vehicle crashes into Arkansas River
Willie Nelson & Family to play Riverfest
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
Risk of severe weather through weekend begins today
Latest News
Win 2 Tickets to Goodwill’s Blue Jean Bingo
Win A Family 4 Pack to THE LION KING
KWCH 12 Bracket Challenge
2022 Broadcast Scholarship Program