Advertisement

Wind-blown warm up Wednesday

Expect clouds and drizzle in the morning followed by a mostly sunny afternoon.
A cold front moving across Kansas today will keep the wind strong and gusty and may ignite a...
A cold front moving across Kansas today will keep the wind strong and gusty and may ignite a few storms along and east of the turnpike. Some of the storms will be severe.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning around the state with wake-up temperatures in the 50s. Later today as skies go from mostly gray (with some drizzle) to mostly blue, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A cold front moving across Kansas today will keep the wind strong and gusty and may ignite a few storms along and east of the turnpike. Some of the storms will be severe, but most or all of the activity will be east of the Wichita area.

Storm Outlook for Kansas on April 20, 2022.
Storm Outlook for Kansas on April 20, 2022.(KWCH)

A few strong to severe storms are possible on Thursday, mostly over central/eastern Kansas, followed by the main event on Friday and Saturday. A strong cold front is expected to aid in severe storm formation over western and central Kansas on Friday evening/night, and over eastern Kansas on Saturday.

A few strong to severe storms are possible on Thursday, mostly over central/eastern Kansas,...
A few strong to severe storms are possible on Thursday, mostly over central/eastern Kansas, followed by the main event on Friday and Saturday.(KWCH)
A few strong to severe storms are possible on Thursday, mostly over central/eastern Kansas,...
A few strong to severe storms are possible on Thursday, mostly over central/eastern Kansas, followed by the main event on Friday and Saturday.(KWCH)

Some lingering showers are possible Sunday morning, but the bigger story will be a cooler, brisk breeze from the north and highs in the 60s Sunday afternoon.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny. Wind: S/NW 15-30; gusty. High: 81.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; drizzle late. Wind: E/E 10-15. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; isolated showers/storms. Wind: E/SE 15-25; gusty. High: 77.

Fri: Low: 65. High: 85. Becoming mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

Sat: Low: 66. High: 80. Partly cloudy, windy; afternoon/evening storms.

Sun: Low: 50. High: 65. Morning showers; mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler.

Mon: Low: 43. High: 64. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 41. High: 70. Sunny, milder.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Nelson & Family with special guests Charley Crockett & Drayton Farley are coming to the...
Willie Nelson & Family to play Riverfest
Salina police are searching for 27-year-old Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia. They believe he may...
Salina police: Man wanted in connection with deadly shooting arrested in KC, MO
On Tuesday, April 19, a former Sedgwick County detention deputy was sentenced to two and a half...
Former Sedgwick County jail deputy sentenced for having relations with inmate
Looming changes announced late Tuesday are designed to help Netflix regain momentum lost over...
Amid stock plunge, Netflix takes aim at password sharing, ads
Email received by KWCH viewer looks pretty legitimate...until you look a little closer.
Is it a scam? We asked the scammer

Latest News

If storms pop up over central Kansas Thursday evening, they could become severe capable of...
Risk of severe weather through weekend begins today
Storm outlook around Kansas through the weekend.
Storm chances returning to Kansas
Drizzle the next few days
Drizzle midweek; storms possible late week
storm outlook
Spotty showers and storms today