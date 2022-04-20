Wind-blown warm up Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning around the state with wake-up temperatures in the 50s. Later today as skies go from mostly gray (with some drizzle) to mostly blue, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A cold front moving across Kansas today will keep the wind strong and gusty and may ignite a few storms along and east of the turnpike. Some of the storms will be severe, but most or all of the activity will be east of the Wichita area.

A few strong to severe storms are possible on Thursday, mostly over central/eastern Kansas, followed by the main event on Friday and Saturday. A strong cold front is expected to aid in severe storm formation over western and central Kansas on Friday evening/night, and over eastern Kansas on Saturday.

Some lingering showers are possible Sunday morning, but the bigger story will be a cooler, brisk breeze from the north and highs in the 60s Sunday afternoon.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny. Wind: S/NW 15-30; gusty. High: 81.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; drizzle late. Wind: E/E 10-15. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; isolated showers/storms. Wind: E/SE 15-25; gusty. High: 77.

Fri: Low: 65. High: 85. Becoming mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

Sat: Low: 66. High: 80. Partly cloudy, windy; afternoon/evening storms.

Sun: Low: 50. High: 65. Morning showers; mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler.

Mon: Low: 43. High: 64. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 41. High: 70. Sunny, milder.

