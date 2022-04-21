Advertisement

Man dies after vehicle crashes into Arkansas River

Wichita police say a man died Thursday morning after he suffered a medical condition and his...
Wichita police say a man died Thursday morning after he suffered a medical condition and his car crashed into the Arkansas River near Pawnee & McLean.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police say a man pulled from a vehicle Tuesday morning has died from his injuries.

Around 9:25 a.m., officers were called to investigate a vehicle submersion in the 2300 block of south McLean. They arrived on the scene around to find 58-year-old Christopher Cotter in the vehicle unconscious. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation revealed Cotter was driving a silver Lexus ES250 eastbound on Pawnee when he had a medical emergency and the vehicle crashed into the river.

The investigation is ongoing.

Emergency crews are in the area of Pawnee and McLean after a vehicle was found in the Arkansas River.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed at least one person was pulled from the vehicle in very critical condition.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details on what may have happened.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Thursday morning in a crash on I-135 and 53rd St. N.
Woman dies in wrong-way crash on I-135, north of Wichita
Generic image of police line
Man killed after dog bite in south Wichita
A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
If storms pop up over central Kansas Thursday evening, they could become severe capable of...
Risk of severe weather through weekend begins today

Latest News

One person died Thursday morning in a crash on I-135 and 53rd St. N.
Woman dies in wrong-way crash on I-135, north of Wichita
A new study shows fear is the number one reason teens aren't getting their driver's license.
Kansas to let 15-year-olds drive alone to religious events
Wichita Police Department
Wichita police identify 2 killed in weekend hit-and-run motorcycle crash
The Nebraska State Patrol has cited a Kansas man for motor vehicle homicide after a two-vehicle...
Kansas man cited after fatal crash near Alliance