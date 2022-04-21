Man dies after vehicle crashes into Arkansas River

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police say a man pulled from a vehicle Tuesday morning has died from his injuries.

Around 9:25 a.m., officers were called to investigate a vehicle submersion in the 2300 block of south McLean. They arrived on the scene around to find 58-year-old Christopher Cotter in the vehicle unconscious. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation revealed Cotter was driving a silver Lexus ES250 eastbound on Pawnee when he had a medical emergency and the vehicle crashed into the river.

The investigation is ongoing.

Emergency crews are in the area of Pawnee and McLean after a vehicle was found in the Arkansas River.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed at least one person was pulled from the vehicle in very critical condition.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details on what may have happened.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.