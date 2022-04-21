Woman dies in wrong-way crash on I-135, north of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol identified a woman killed in a crash Thursday morning as 58-year-old Robin Buckman, of Wichita.

According to the KHP’s online crash log, Buckman was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-135 when her 2000 Ford Ranger struck a 2018 Ford F350 going in the right direction.

Buckman died in the crash. The driver of the F350 only suffered minor injuries.

One person died in a crash north of Wichita Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near I-135 and 53rd Street North.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. No one else was seriously hurt.

I-135 remains closed at 53rd Street while crews investigate the crash. Drivers are advised to find an alternative route.

