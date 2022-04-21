Advertisement

Woman dies in wrong-way crash on I-135, north of Wichita

One person died Thursday morning in a crash on I-135 and 53rd St. N.
One person died Thursday morning in a crash on I-135 and 53rd St. N.(WichWay.org)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol identified a woman killed in a crash Thursday morning as 58-year-old Robin Buckman, of Wichita.

According to the KHP’s online crash log, Buckman was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-135 when her 2000 Ford Ranger struck a 2018 Ford F350 going in the right direction.

Buckman died in the crash. The driver of the F350 only suffered minor injuries.







I-135 remains closed at 53rd Street while crews investigate the crash. Drivers are advised to find an alternative route.

