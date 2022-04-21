Advertisement

2 pets die in morning fire in Goddard

The Sedgwick County Fire Department said two pets died in a house fire early Thursday morning. No people were hurt.(Sedgwick County Fire District 1/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two pets died in a fire Thursday morning, according to the Sedgwick County Fire Department.

Crews from SCFD and the Wichita Fire Department were called to the house fire at 18001 W. US 54 around 5:14 a.m. They arrived to find heavy fire showing from the garage of the home. Firefighters knocked down the main body of fire from outside the house before working on the interior of the structure.

All of the people who were inside when the fire started made it out safely. Two pets were lost in the blaze.

The fire caused significant damage to the home. Crews will be monitoring the fire today for hotspots. An investigator from the Sedgwick County fire department was requested to determine the cause.

