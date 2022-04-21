2 pets die in morning fire in Goddard

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two pets died in a fire Thursday morning, according to the Sedgwick County Fire Department.

Crews from SCFD and the Wichita Fire Department were called to the house fire at 18001 W. US 54 around 5:14 a.m. They arrived to find heavy fire showing from the garage of the home. Firefighters knocked down the main body of fire from outside the house before working on the interior of the structure.

All of the people who were inside when the fire started made it out safely. Two pets were lost in the blaze.

The fire caused significant damage to the home. Crews will be monitoring the fire today for hotspots. An investigator from the Sedgwick County fire department was requested to determine the cause.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.