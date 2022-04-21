Advertisement

Albert Wilson goes after State of Kansas with wrongful conviction lawsuit

FILE - Albert Wilson gathered by a crowd of supporters after his release. (March 23, 2021)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Albert Wilson, the man convicted in a 2019 Lawrence rape case that was dismissed has filed a lawsuit to sue the State of Kansas for wrongful conviction and imprisonment.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Albert Wilson, of Wichita, has officially filed a lawsuit to sue the State of Kansas for his 2019 conviction in a rape case, for wrongful conviction and imprisonment. The move comes after Wilson was granted a new case due to ineffective assistance of counsel.

Wilson was originally scheduled for a retrial, which was ultimately dismissed by Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez in December 2021.

The new lawsuit was filed earlier in April also in Douglas Co. District Court.

Wilson, who is now 26, was convicted of the rape in January 2019 and was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. In February 2020, the case was remanded back to the District Court to decide whether he was entitled to a new trial due to ineffective counsel.

In March 2021, the District Court decided Wilson was entitled to a new case, however, DA Valdez opted to not retry the case and eventually dismissed it with prejudice. This meant charges could not be refiled.

At the time, Valdez said the matter had been resolved through a restorative justice process, however, Wilson had already spent more than two years in prison.

Wilson maintained his innocence throughout the case and said because of the case, he had suffered “both economic and non-economic damages” due to the conviction and incarceration. He has now asked the state to award him with full monetary relief under Kansas’ wrongful conviction laws, as well as attorney fees, tuition assistance, health care and other costs.

Wilson also requested a certificate of innocence and that all charges he was convicted of and records in the case be purged from state and federal systems.

In December, the DA’s office said it sought the survivor’s input.

“In keeping with this Office’s trauma-informed approach to criminal prosecution, we sought the survivor’s input and gauged her expectations and objectives,” the office said. “She wanted to address Mr. Wilson directly and to convey to him the impact this entire experience has had on her.”

The DA’s office also said a retired judge facilitated the restorative justice session but has kept the ongoing of that session confidential.

The office indicated on Wednesday the statement would be the State’s last word about the case.

The alleged victim was a 17-year-old female at the time and had said she met Wilson at The Hawk, a popular bar near the University of Kansas campus. She testified she had been drunk when she met Wilson, who was 20 then. She alleged he proceeded to lift her skirt and assault her at the bar and then walked her to his house a few blocks away, raped her, then walked her back to the bar.

Wilson was convicted of the incident at the home, but the jury hung on the incident at the bar.

Eventually, District Judge Sally Pokorny ordered the retail and said the defense counsel could have raised questions based on 2,000 text messages which had not been used in the trial to influence the verdict.

