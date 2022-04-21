Advertisement

Derby High School senior surprised with $180k scholarship

Derby High School senior Christian Crawford was surprised with a full-ride Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps Scholarship today valued at $180,000 on Thursday.(Derby Public Schools)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Derby High School student received a full-ride Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps Scholarship on Thursday - valued at $180,000.

Senior Chris Crawford said he plans to attend the University of Kansas to study business and pre-law, while also participating in Track and the ROTC program. After college, he will enter the military as a second lieutenant and hopes to work in the JAG program.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to further my education and contribute to serving my country, “Crawford shared. “I am very grateful for this opportunity and hope to see what the future holds!”

Crawford is a three-time state football champion, having played for four years, and a state track qualifier in the 100M.

Posted by Derby Public Schools on Thursday, April 21, 2022

