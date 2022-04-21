Derby High School senior surprised with $180k scholarship

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Derby High School student received a full-ride Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps Scholarship on Thursday - valued at $180,000.

Senior Chris Crawford said he plans to attend the University of Kansas to study business and pre-law, while also participating in Track and the ROTC program. After college, he will enter the military as a second lieutenant and hopes to work in the JAG program.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to further my education and contribute to serving my country, “Crawford shared. “I am very grateful for this opportunity and hope to see what the future holds!”

Crawford is a three-time state football champion, having played for four years, and a state track qualifier in the 100M.

