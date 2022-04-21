Advertisement

Does It Work? SockDock

Testing the SockDock for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a common problem when you’re doing laundry. You put in your socks, but it seems like not all of them make it out of the wash.

The makers of the SockDock claim their product not only keeps all of your socks in one place, it also helps to make matching them easier.

Does the SockDock deliver on what’s promised? To put it to the test, Eyewitness News enlisted the help of Wichita mom Olya Baker.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Thursday morning in a crash on I-135 and 53rd St. N.
Woman dies in wrong-way crash on I-135, north of Wichita
Wichita police say a man died Thursday morning after he suffered a medical condition and his...
Man dies after vehicle crashes into Arkansas River
A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
If storms pop up over central Kansas Thursday evening, they could become severe capable of...
Risk of severe weather through weekend begins today
Wichita Police Department badge
Report: WPD officers not given appropriate discipline for misconduct, texts

Latest News

Koch Industries logo
Koch Industries subsidiary shutting down plants in Russia
Two $250,000 Mega Millions tickets were sold in Tennessee.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket from June 2021 finally claimed
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Florida man sentenced to life for 2018 murders of Wichita couple
Hard-50 sentence upheld in 2018 murders of Wichita couple
A week-long cold wave in February sparked an energy crisis which drove the price of natural gas...
KCC alerts utility customers to expect continued high energy costs