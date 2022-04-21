Advertisement

Fentanyl crisis prompts Wichita, Sedgwick County law enforcement to carry Narcan

Local law enforcement is responding to the continued surge in overdose calls, especially from fentanyl.
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a deadly problem law enforcement in Sedgwick County is trying to combat. Opioid overdoses continue to rise, especially in cases involving fentanyl. The crisis is prompting law enforcement to carry a life-saving medication, Narcan.

Narcan is typically used in a nasal form where officers or deputies can use it quickly on someone who has overdosed to potentially save their lives. Across the nation, people are dying frequently from fentanyl overdoses and the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office say they need to get ahead of this problem now.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said to combat this, his deputies will carry Narcan, a medication that could potentially save someone who is overdosing on opioids. WPD officers are training to use Narcan in the field.

Sedgwick County commissioners at their meeting Wednesday, talked about the need to distribute Narcan to places like COMCARE, the Sedgwick County Jail and the county courthouse. The county also reports seeing more drivers under the influence of fentanyl.

With the at least one teen death from fentanyl confirmed in Sedgwick County, Sheriff Easter said parents need to be involved.

“Parents need to get in tune with kids and what they’re doing,” he said. “These are $8 a pill. That’s one pill and one pill can kill you. And the parents need to start getting involved with their kids to find out if they’re doing this kind of stuff. We need to educate and educate and educate.”

Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis further illustrated how dangerous fentanyl can be.

“If you think of a grain of salt, one grain of fentanyl can either kill you or make you sick. Two grains will kill you,” he said

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Thursday morning in a crash on I-135 and 53rd St. N.
Woman dies in wrong-way crash on I-135, north of Wichita
Wichita police say a man died Thursday morning after he suffered a medical condition and his...
Man dies after vehicle crashes into Arkansas River
A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
If storms pop up over central Kansas Thursday evening, they could become severe capable of...
Risk of severe weather through weekend begins today
Wichita Police Department badge
Report: WPD officers not given appropriate discipline for misconduct, texts

Latest News

Koch Industries logo
Koch Industries subsidiary shutting down plants in Russia
Two $250,000 Mega Millions tickets were sold in Tennessee.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket from June 2021 finally claimed
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Florida man sentenced to life for 2018 murders of Wichita couple
Hard-50 sentence upheld in 2018 murders of Wichita couple
A week-long cold wave in February sparked an energy crisis which drove the price of natural gas...
KCC alerts utility customers to expect continued high energy costs