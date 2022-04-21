Advertisement

Gov. Kelly offers budget amendment to provide Kansans with $250 tax rebate

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly is urging the Kansas Legislature to reconsider one-time $250 tax rebate through a budget amendment.

If passed, the governor says Kansas would return $460 million to over 1.2 million residents who paid taxes in 2021. The proposal would be paid for with Kansas’ current budget surplus.

“We’ve worked hard to get Kansas’ budget back on track after years of mismanagement,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Our strong economic growth would not be possible without the hard work of Kansas taxpayers, and I want to return this money to the people who earned it. Especially right now, when we are all experiencing the impact of rising costs at the pump and the grocery store, the state can make an immediate and direct impact to help Kansas families pay their bills and save for the future.”

Governor Kelly previously called for the one-time $250 tax rebate to all Kansas taxpayers in her budget proposal, but funding for the measure was rejected full House and Senate.

Read More: Governor’s Budget Amendment No. 2

